AI as Normal Technology

AI as Normal Technology

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Shea Davis's avatar
Shea Davis
May 1, 2025

This article helped me breathe a bit easier, especially taking a step back and thinking how long diffusion will likely take. I have this (dramatic) schema in my mind that it'll happen overnight and we will all be found with our pants down (metaphorically).

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Andy X Andersen's avatar
Andy X Andersen
May 1, 2025

Amazingly lucid and pouring cold water on hype and fear.

AGI will be just one ingredient in the mix. The rate of change is, as always, dependent on the slowest component.

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