AI as Normal Technology

AI as Normal Technology

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leighton READ's avatar
Leighton READ
5h

Extraordinary work on an important topic. I especially appreciated the hundreds of hours spent reading the logs rather than relying only on benchmark scores.

One aspect I’d encourage you to make more explicit is that the evaluation appears to measure not just the frontier model, but the combination of the model and the OpenClaw research scaffold. Many of the capabilities and failures you discuss—maintaining long-horizon goals, budgeting time and API usage, deciding when to transition from exploration to exploitation, invoking critics and reviewers, keeping a research notebook, and determining when work is “good enough”—look like properties of the overall executive architecture rather than of the foundation model in isolation.

That distinction seems scientifically important. If a future scaffold substantially improves those executive functions while the underlying model changes little, we’d want to attribute the improvement correctly.

For that reason, I would love to see the complete research harness released as an artifact alongside the logs and papers. (if it is there and GitHub, I couldn’t find it.) Not just the research prompt in Appendix A, but the operational prompts and orchestration that define the experiment—for example:

* startup_prompt.md

* planning_prompt.md

* exploration_prompt.md

* hypothesis_prompt.md

* experiment_prompt.md

* reviewer_prompt.md

* critic_prompt.md

* paper_prompt.md

* completion_prompt.md

Even if these are assembled dynamically rather than existing as individual files, publishing the equivalent prompt graph or state machine would be enormously valuable for reproducibility. My impression after reading the paper is that the harness is effectively the agent’s executive function. Making that architecture visible would help the community distinguish improvements in frontier models from improvements in agent design, and would likely accelerate progress in both. Disclosure: Drafted with ChatGPT from an extended discussion; edited and endorsed by me.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sayash Kapoor
Tyler Corderman's avatar
Tyler Corderman
4h

Thank you!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayash Kapoor and Arvind Narayanan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture