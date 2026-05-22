AI as Normal Technology

AI as Normal Technology

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Chad Woodford's avatar
Chad Woodford
May 23

As someone who had actually written an operating system from scratch, I am deeply skeptical. Also, why is Doom any kind of test of anything? And this has to be the most insecure OS of all time, after Windows 😉

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Javier Cortes's avatar
Javier Cortes
May 23

This was an interesting write up but I’m not sure how you get from highlighting the issues with their presentation to this conclusion “ Google’s experiment does add to the mounting evidence that agents or agent teams can autonomously or near-autonomously work on certain kinds of tasks for very long periods of time, making progress without getting stuck or confused.”

The whole write up demonstrated that they didn’t provide enough information to evaluate their claims and we don’t know what work went into getting to the final product, especially as it relates to getting stuck or confused. We also can’t see how well this OS actually functions.

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