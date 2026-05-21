AI as Normal Technology

AI as Normal Technology

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Javier Bonnemaison's avatar
Javier Bonnemaison
May 27

I think your approach is eminently practical. I have a couple of comments:

1. I disagree with Derek Thompson's premise when he says that AI's (LLMs) emergent capabilities justify extraordinary government responses, because it's not at all clear that the properties of LLMs are emergent. I agree that some of the capabilities may remain unknown since their inner workings are still not well understood, but this is not necessarily due to their potential emergence. Melanie Mitchell talks about several reasons why emergence due to scaling is actually unlikely in her 2024 "Large Language Models" article (https://oecs.mit.edu/pub/zp5n8ivs/release/1?readingCollection=9dd2a47d). The most persuasive study mentioned from my point of view states that "the apparent abrupt emergence of such capabilities is an artifact of the evaluation metrics used, not an intrinsic property of scaling (Schaeffer et al., 2024)."

2. I believe that the biggest Achiles heel of large-scale political governance (Federal and big states) is that it takes too long to pass and enact new laws and even longer to see measurable impacts. Most importantly, the only mechanisms to modify a law based on what has been learned through its application is either legislative, which again is not only slow but the political winds might have changed removing necessary support, or judicial, which is just as likely to break it as to improve it. This is very similar to the problem that large companies have releasing successful new products, which is why instead they often chose to acquire smaller companies to absorb or neutralize theirs. Clearly governments can't do this, but they can potentially include iteration and refinement into the implementation mechanisms of the laws, making them outcome oriented rather than simply checking some boxes that can be used for ammunition for future elections. Jennifer Pahlka has picked up on this and compares government culture to the worst type of waterfall projects (the original "waterfall" paper by Winston Royce had plenty of feedback loops in its methodology, but it was misinterpreted by many organizations until today as a linear process where the feedback loop happens at the end, when it's to late to make changes).

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Dan Emery's avatar
Dan Emery
May 21

The comparison to issues on the regulation of encryption is interesting, but I think it's imperfect. Encryption is a technology that makes it more difficult to centralize power and support an autocratic regime by giving individual users and groups the opportunity to circumvent malevolent forces. Many AI technologies allow a small number of very large companies to do the opposite, giving autocratic regimes incredible power to collect data and manufacture incriminating material to quash dissent. You need look no further than the cozy relationships between ethno-nationalist Elon Musk and Hindu-nationalist Narendra Modi, or between Trump, Goldman Sachs, and MBS in Saudi Arabia to see the potential risks. Let's not forget that Meta inadvertently (at least at first) allowed for and accelerated the commission of crimes of atrocity in Myanmar. The technology is only as moral as its owners, and most of the owners of these technologies already collaborate with war criminals and dictators without batting an eye.

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