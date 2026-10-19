AI as Normal Technology

AI as Normal Technology

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Christine Mendoza's avatar
Christine Mendoza
3d

the automate vs augment part is the question i try to start with when i build for clients. not "can the agent do this task" but what should the person still own once it's in. and checking the whole trajectory and not just the output is the part nobody budgets for. a workflow that gets the right answer the wrong way is going to break the day i'm not watching.

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Early Signal's avatar
Early Signal
7h

Checking the whole trajectory and not just the result goes back to an accountability problem for me. We're ultimately responsible for whatever our agents do, so judging them only on the final output isn't enough. You need to see how they got there before you can stand behind it.

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