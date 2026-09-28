AI as Normal Technology

AI as Normal Technology

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Paul de Font-Reaulx's avatar
Paul de Font-Reaulx
7dEdited

There are many points here that I agree with. For example, I agree that citing a precise probability suggests that there is some kind of method used to generate it, and that it has sufficient robustness so that it wouldn't easily change in response to new information.

But fundamentally I think that the plausibility of the main point trades on a conflation between two distinct claims:

1. That a claim (e.g. "doom") is supported by little evidence and has high uncertainty/robustness

2. That the claim is unlikely to be true

These can come apart, as I think you would agree. You can be very certain that something is unlikely to be true, and conversely be very uncertain about whether something is true while having as your best guess that it is pretty likely.

You say that policy should not be based on uncertain claims or insufficient evidence. On its face, that seems plausible. But that's partly because we seem to assume that it's unlikely barring robust evidence to the contrary.

This seems true for the example given. It is that a claim of an 80% probability of an alien invasion would be silly. I agree. But the obvious explanation for that is not uncertainty or lack of evidence, but that we have pretty good initial evidence that it's much lower!

For example, we haven't had any (obvious) invasions for the last few millennia, so it would be surprising if they happened now, unless we think that we're doing something right now that is particularly likely to attract aliens. Indeed, we would need very strong evidence that an alien invasion was incoming to change policy on this matter.

By contrast, mere uncertainty--having poor grounds for a best guess in either direction--does not clearly direct action either way. To see this, note that unlike probabilities, uncertainty is symmetric between a claim and its negation. If you have no idea about whether doom will occur, then you have no idea whether not-doom will occur. The proposals for decision-procedures that I am familiar with in such situations are either to apply a precautionary principle, which would presumably endorse strong intervention, or to do our best with the evidence we have and form a probability.

So the only way it seems to say that policy should not be freaking out about AI risk is to argue that the situation is not just uncertain, but that the probability is low.

But you don't get that for free! You only do that if you indeed assume some baseline prior that is sufficiently low that our current evidence is insufficient (e.g. "no technology has killed us all yet"). And that might be very plausible, but you should be explicit that this is an assumption of the argument. Mere appeal to uncertainty will not get you there, and it seems unfair to present the argument as if it did.

At this point, however, the authors are in the same game they're criticizing, trying to find reasons to take seriously or not take seriously AI risk. And they, like the rest of us who do not default to precaution, have to do their best.

While many of the concerns they raise about the attempts to predict AI risk are great, and I agree with. For example, expert surveys are pretty uninformative when nobody is an expert. But they're also underselling the arguments for AI risk as something merely "speculative"--a term that indicates mere uncertainty but strongly implicates low probability.

In fact, there are plenty of arguments that try to take this seriously while arguing against short-term doom risk, recently "Where is the intelligence explosion?" by Ramez Naam. Obvious examples on the other side include, even more recently, Chan et al. "What if automating AI R&D triggers an intelligence explosion?", published today.

Finally, this line had me slightly gasping:

"We have no objection to AI x-risk forecasting as an academic activity, and forecasts may be helpful to companies and other private decision makers. We only question its use in the context of public policy."

Presumably, either the probabilities are not helpful for decision-making in companies, in which case we should be objecting to their use there (or at least not buy their stock). Or they are useful, in which case we are asking public policy to leave epistemic money on the table.

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Matthew Bernstein's avatar
Matthew Bernstein
7d

A comment and a question:

1. I have often found that offering a specific numerical value (in this case, probability) conferred greater credibility. When I worked for a large bank and was arguing for technology budget, I found that if I said we needed, say, "$23.4 million" people assumed our budget forecasts were highly accurate (when they could have been precise, but still inaccurate), while $23 million was taken as more of an estimate.

2. Is there really "no reference class" to support the Inductive method? While AI systems have not yet caused a catastrophic or extinction event, there have been numerous instances of AI systems taking significant actions with negative consequences (e.g., attempting to change other systems and databases). Can this be analogized to "observing thousands of small [asteroid] impacts" being useful in estimating the likelihood of a large (extinction-level) asteroid impact?

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