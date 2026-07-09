AI as Normal Technology

AI as Normal Technology

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Rad Tzekov's avatar
Rad Tzekov
8d

Interesting piece. One consideration worth adding: the moat-building strategies you describe may face significant friction in regulated professional fields. In US medicine, HIPAA and related requirements effectively mean that any deep AI integration into hospital workflows requires the models to run on-premise so that patient data does not leave the institution. This creates a substantial infrastructure investment barrier on top of the regulatory one. The contrast with Chinese hospitals, where DeepSeek and similar models are being deployed locally at scale in major medical institutions, is instructive. Chinese hospitals face a different regulatory environment that allows this, while US hospitals face both the compliance burden and the financial cost of building the local server infrastructure that compliance requires. If this pattern holds across medicine, law, and finance, the up-the-stack concentration you describe may end up strongest in unregulated verticals and much weaker in the regulated ones. That would change where the antitrust attention should focus.

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Pradeep's avatar
Pradeep
7d

One implication I keep coming back to is that every time value moves up the stack, it creates a new infrastructure layer underneath. Agents don’t just consume models. They need identity, memory, spend controls, verification, observability, and execution environments. Those categories barely existed a few years ago. So “up the stack” isn’t just where value migrates. It’s also how entirely new parts of the stack get created.

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