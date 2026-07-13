AI as Normal Technology

AI as Normal Technology

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Pradeep's avatar
Pradeep
3d

Thanks for sharing your notes. I listened to the full article using Substack’s audio feature. Very thought-provoking.

I work with fairly large enterprises, and I suspect AI will create plenty of work by exposing how poorly many organizations are designed. Automating one task often reveals broken handoffs, unclear ownership, and incentives that push in the wrong direction. The constraint may be less about human relevance and more about how quickly institutions can reorganize around new capability.

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Blackwell AI's avatar
Blackwell AI
4d

Thanks for this deeply insightful post that's very much needed given anxiety in the field! I think your observations touch on a couple of things noted by Michael Jordan at UC Berkeley on Intelligent Infrastructure. As a consultant in the Energy Trading Industry, I see first hand the concerns of reliability, domain expertise, and integration into existing systems.

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