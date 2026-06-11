AI as Normal Technology

AI as Normal Technology

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andruhon's avatar
andruhon
6d

As a software guy (developer, engineer, whatever we call it now), I think demand is growing invisibly, in the form of higher expectations. We run a product search engine that's about as dumb as it's always been, yet non-tech colleagues say it has "degraded," because everyone now treats contextual search (vector search, etc.) as the baseline. Seemingly the same feature, but making it feel modern takes significantly more to execute.

Another example: a few years ago, building "chat" meant high-latency messaging between humans, and plain REST was enough. Now that the interface involves talking to agents, streaming is expected. The user wants to watch the response appear as the model generates it and calls tools. Again, seemingly the same feature, but a lot more under the hood. This is maybe why the middle of the sandwich doesn't actually shrink: AI compresses the per-unit effort, but the spec for any given feature keeps inflating to fill it back up (see also Parkinson's Law).

The other thing I'd add is the uncertainty about where to re-skill and how to get across a discontinuity like the one in your programmer-vs-software-developer(engineer) chart. Say you're a designer with a decade of experience. You know a lot, you've shipped a lot. But every opening now has dozens of applicants reaching the final stages (4–5 interviews, all competing), so demand clearly isn't on the candidate's side. That pushes you to find an adjacent domain to jump into, and doing that well is much harder than it sounds. Sounds like the individual-level story the next essay is setting up.

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Vitaly Osipov's avatar
Vitaly Osipov
6d

A brief comment— the demand is falling dramatically for junior roles. Which means in 5 years there won’t be enough seniors to decide and deliver. Execution is where juniors “learn the ropes,” and this is being consumed by AI coding tools.

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