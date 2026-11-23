By Rod Moshtagi and Sayash Kapoor. Moshtagi is a researcher at the Harvard Kennedy School and was previously a senior associate at PwC. In summer 2026, he was a GovAI fellow advised by Kapoor, and the research for this essay began as part of the fellowship.

Many discussions of AI’s economic impact rest on the implicit assumption that most knowledge work is a “thin wrapper” on intelligence. In this view, the main job of a knowledge worker is to process information. Once AI can match the quality of expert responses in a domain, it should be able to take over most of the work in that domain.

Management consulting is a compelling example. The visible outputs of consultants, such as research summaries, slide decks, and financial models, primarily comprise processing information, work that AI already excels at. If the main function of a consulting firm is to provide information, AI looks like an existential threat.

Many commentators have drawn this conclusion. In 2025, The Free Press warned that “the consulting crash is coming.” An analyst told Axios that consulting firms are “going to run out of work.” In February 2026, the CEO of the AI startup Mercor predicted that “in the coming two years, we’re going to have chatbots that are as good as the best consulting firm.”

In this essay, we argue that apocalyptic predictions about consulting misunderstand both the value of consulting firms and how new technologies change the demand for consulting. We analyze different value propositions of consulting with an eye towards how AI affects them, provide a framework for thinking about the impacts of general-purpose technologies (including AI) on consulting, and recommend how consulting firms can adapt to AI. We make three main arguments:

Part 1. Apocalyptic predictions about consulting misunderstand what clients pay for.

We break down consulting firms’ work into five sources of value. Analysis is the most visible, but clients also pay for judgment, coordination, credibility, and accountability.

AI has improved dramatically at analysis. But training AI to have judgment (such as deciding what questions to ask and interpreting evidence) has proven harder.

As AI capabilities improve, that might change. But even if AI gets good at judgment, companies still need to persuade competing managers within the firm to agree on recommendations, especially when those recommendations negatively affect them. They need to give key decisions credibility with decision makers such as the board. And they need someone to answer for the results when things go wrong. Consulting firms provide the coordination, credibility, and accountability for all of these.

Part 2. Clients’ AI integration needs are creating demand for consulting.

Past general-purpose technologies, such as business computing and the web, did not just make existing work cheaper. They changed the nature of what clients needed help with, and in the process, they created new work for outside experts, including consultants.

Early evidence shows that AI is doing the same. Realizing the benefits of AI requires organizational transformation, which is increasing the demand for consulting companies. Improvements in AI’s cybersecurity capabilities have also led to organizations taking cyber defense more seriously, and consulting firms are helping them strategize and implement defenses.

Part 3. For consulting firms to capture this demand, they need to change how they operate.

Our analysis in the previous parts does not mean that today’s consulting firms are safe. Clients’ own teams will compete for some of the new demand that we predict will arise due to AI. AI companies are building deployment businesses of their own, even as they sign partnerships with consulting firms.

We argue that for consulting firms to successfully adapt to AI, they need to make changes to their operating model: building know-how that clients lack, developing in-house AI expertise and partnering with AI companies on deployment, and staying neutral across model providers.

Table of contents

Part 1: Apocalyptic predictions about consulting misunderstand what clients pay for

Part 2: Predictions of consulting’s collapse ignore how general-purpose technologies change demand

Part 3: AI creates new demand for consultants, but consulting firms will have to change to capture it

Conclusion

Part 1: Apocalyptic predictions about consulting misunderstand what clients pay for

Clients pay for more than just the visible outputs of consulting. Building on previous analyses of the value that consulting firms provide, we categorize the five sources of value for consulting firms:

Analysis and research: The visible outputs of consulting. This comprises building reports, financial models, and presentations to advise client companies on the problems they hire consulting firms to solve.

Judgment: Deciding the scope and focus areas for the analysis, interpreting the evidence, and recommending a course of action for the client’s needs.

Coordination: Reconciling competing interests across the company, securing cooperation and buy-in from important stakeholders, and managing the implementation of a decision.

Credibility: Giving a recommendation weight due to the consulting firm’s expertise, reputation, and relationships with key stakeholders.

Accountability: Having the consulting firm’s reputation, client relationship, and potentially its fees at stake for the project’s output.

The relative emphasis on the different sources of value varies within and across different types of consulting projects. For example, a strategy engagement may place emphasis on analysis and judgment as consultants assess options and make recommendations. The consulting firm’s credibility can also be useful for getting agreement on contentious or high-stakes decisions. An implementation project focused on putting recommendations into practice places more emphasis on coordinating employees, changing how departments work together, and managing the rollout.

To assess AI’s impact on consulting, we should look at how it affects each of these sources of value. AI is already helpful for the analytical work of consulting. We take up what cheaper analysis means for demand in Part 2. In this part, we focus on the remaining sources of value in consulting: judgment, coordination, credibility, and accountability.

Strategic judgment is hard to train into AI

Organizations need strategic judgment for decisions such as: Should we acquire a competitor? Should we enter a new country or market? Should we invest in a new technology that could cannibalize one of our existing products?

These are high-stakes decisions made under significant uncertainty, and there is typically no clear right answer. Outcomes may take years to emerge, and it’s hard to assess the quality of the decision due to outside factors like competitors, economic conditions, and the quality of execution.

It is hard to tell whether a strategic decision was good, even years later, so it is hard to train AI to make such decisions well. This is because strategic advice is a credence good: something whose quality buyers struggle to judge even after they receive it. When an outcome depends as heavily on a company’s competitors, the economy, and execution as on the decision itself, it is hard to cleanly separate good advice from poor advice for training AI.

Consulting firms also struggle to judge the quality of their own advice. But they have an advantage because they have the experience of carrying out hundreds of such engagements over time. This gives them visibility into the assumptions behind such decisions across many clients, and how they were carried out in different economic and political conditions.

Outcome data alone does not provide this signal. AI models do not have access to these observations unless they are leaked, bought, or made public. And while clients can feed their own data into AI, they can’t benefit from similar information in other organizations.

On the other hand, consulting firms draw on their enormous past experience to improve their strategic advice. Consultants see many more cases than any one client, often with private data as well as the context of how a decision was implemented. For example, a client may only do a limited number of acquisitions, whereas consulting firms advise on hundreds of acquisitions a year (for example, McKinsey advised on nearly 2,500 M&A transactions between 2013 and 2017). David Maister calls these “Grey Hair” projects where the consulting firm has substantial experience, and the client values that experience and the judgment that comes from it.

Can AI get good at such judgment-heavy tasks? Evidence from business simulations and forecasting tournaments suggests that AI can contribute to strategic reasoning, though it’s unclear how much performance on these measures correlates with performance on high-stakes business decisions. Since both consulting firms and clients can use AI, the impact of AI on the value of strategic judgment depends partly on how much uplift it provides to consulting firms compared with clients. Finally, even if AI closes the judgment gap between clients and consulting firms, it would still leave open the actual implementation of recommendations at a client firm, which we turn to next.

AI can produce advice, but not the coordination, credibility, and accountability needed to implement it

Even if AI produces excellent advice, including sound strategic judgment, the client still needs to secure agreement on the proposed actions, assign responsibilities, and carry out the implementation. While AI can be helpful for gathering input from different groups, it cannot address disagreements between managers whose authority, budgets, and workflows may be affected. How will managers respond if they lose authority, or a product line is discontinued, because a chatbot recommended it?

Consulting firms often coordinate employees and gain buy-in within the client’s org, give high-stakes decisions credibility, and manage their implementation. They can also be asked to explain its assumptions, defend its work, and fix shortcomings during the project, with its reputation and client relationship at stake.

Coordination. In Messy Jobs, Garicano, Li, and Wu argue that organizations are coalitions of people whose interests don’t always align, and that trust and procedural fairness are critical for getting work done in such environments.

The process before and after the final recommendation affects how likely it is that the recommendation will be acted on. When a decision can change employees’ authority, budgets, and responsibilities, a fair process can influence how that decision is received.

A consulting firm can provide a structured process for working through these disagreements, gathering inputs from affected teams, providing clear criteria for assessing options, and explaining how employees’ considerations informed the recommendation.

Once the decision is made, consultants can help with redesigning workflows, training employees, and measuring results of this new approach. While even these tasks can involve analysis and knowledge work which AI can support, they ultimately depend on convincing people to behave differently.

Credibility. Clients also value consultants whose endorsement carries weight with key stakeholders. Researchers refer to this as “legitimating client knowledge.” A CIO proposing a restructuring of analytics business units has a better chance of getting buy-in from the C-suite if a credible consulting firm endorses that decision, since an outside firm is attaching its reputation to those recommendations.

Credibility and trust can also improve the quality of the recommendations a consulting firm is able to provide, since that encourages clients to share more information to help shape the recommendations.

Because strategic advice is hard to evaluate, the consulting firm’s credibility affects how likely the client is to act on it. The same CIO could use AI to inform the decision, but citing an AI model is unlikely to persuade the C-suite the way a firm with a track record can.

Accountability. When a client hires a consulting firm for a project, the firm puts the client relationship, the possibility of future work, and potentially part of its fees at stake based on how it fulfills its responsibilities. This gives the client a way to push for improved outcomes and address shortcomings in the work the firm agreed to deliver.

As an example, consider what happens when a consulting firm is helping a client acquire and integrate a smaller company into its operations. If a post-acquisition integration is stalling because internal departments disagree over responsibilities, the client can call the consulting firm and ask them to manage those disagreements to keep the project on track. The consulting firm is incentivized to address this because it impacts their client relationship and reputation. Performance-based fees can also provide a direct financial consequence for the consulting firm’s performance. Buying access to an AI model does not buy this kind of accountability.

Part 2: Predictions of consulting’s collapse ignore how general-purpose technologies change demand

Many predictions about AI’s impact on consulting treat AI as a cheaper way to produce the same work. But general-purpose technologies, including AI, expand what consulting firms do. In this part, we analyze how transformative technologies are adapted into businesses, how past technologies have changed demand for consulting, and evaluate how AI is changing the demand for consulting today.

Past general-purpose technologies created new kinds of work for consultants

Business computing, the shift from mainframes to smaller servers and PCs, the internet, and the move to cloud-based services each created demand for outside help with adoption.

In 1992, Paul Attewell showed how consultants helped clients adopt business computing by offering the know-how they had gained through repeated engagements. As clients built the internal expertise and the technology became easier to use, some of those activities moved in-house while more complex work continued to support demand for outside specialists.

The transition from centralized mainframes to networks of smaller servers and PCs in the late 1980s and early 1990s forced companies to rewrite their software and retrain their staff, which created demand for further implementation support. A 1996 study on the transition describes how consultants, system integrators, and software suppliers competed to meet this demand.

In the 1990s, the internet gave businesses new ways to communicate, sell products, and provide services online. This increased the demand for helping companies revamp their business models around the internet and connecting online services to existing operations. KPMG’s consulting business, for example, reported that its e-business revenue rose from $678 million in fiscal 1999 to $1.11 billion in fiscal 2000.

Over the last decade, consulting firms have similarly helped clients move their operations to cloud-based services. For example, Accenture partnered with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft to move clients’ applications to the cloud. Deloitte partnered with Google Cloud to move clients’ SAP systems to the cloud, and McKinsey partnered with AWS to help clients migrate from legacy mainframe systems.

Even for the work most directly affected by AI, such as research and analysis, lower demand isn’t a given.

AI can help increase the speed and quality of analytical production. In a 2023 experiment, BCG consultants using GPT-4 completed a set of product development tasks over 25% faster while delivering higher quality work. By today’s standards, GPT-4 is an ancient model; newer models have seen dramatic improvements on well-scoped tasks. We expect this trend to continue.

This may indeed lead to reduced demand, particularly for “procedural” work where the client knows exactly how to carry it out but previously lacked capacity to do so in-house. However, faster and cheaper analytical production could also lead clients to commission more work, and make consulting services accessible to companies that previously couldn’t afford it.

Early trends show that spending on strategy consulting, which requires extensive analysis, has remained stable even as AI capabilities have improved. There was a 2% contraction in 2023, a recovery in 2024, and 2.3% growth in 2025. Strategy consulting is forecast to grow by 4% in 2026. Still, we are in the early stages of AI diffusion, and this demand is not a given.

Will there continue to be demand for such analysis? Or, as AI capabilities improve, will this demand subside as a result of client firms moving analysis-heavy work in-house? That depends on how much the efficiency gains created by AI for consulting firms are passed on to clients as lower prices, how elastic the demand for these consulting services turns out to be, and whether consultants armed with AI tools can meaningfully improve upon strategic outcomes compared to using chatbots alone.

Analysis that every competitor can buy is no longer a competitive advantage

When competitors can all produce similar analysis with commercially available AI models, that analysis gives less of a competitive advantage than when it was scarce. This is especially important because the majority of consulting clients are private firms: Only about 10% of consulting revenue in 2023 came from the public sector. Because these firms compete with each other, relying on commercial AI products can quickly cease to provide an advantage.

An example from baseball helps illustrate this. In the early 2000s, the Oakland Athletics, one of the poorest teams in Major League Baseball, discovered that the statistics everyone used to price players undervalued a player’s ability to simply get on base. They began recruiting players with this skill whom other teams were overlooking. This let the team compete with clubs spending three times as much on salaries. Then in 2003, the book Moneyball by Michael Lewis made this method public, and rival teams began copying it. A 2020 study found that Oakland Athletics’ approach provided the strongest competitive advantage until 2003 when the book was published, and that the advantage was gone by 2008.

To the extent that conducting research and analysis is commoditized due to AI, we expect the source of competitive advantage between firms will shift towards implementing this advice well. But consulting firms also support implementation. In November 2025, Kate Smaje, McKinsey’s global leader of technology and AI, said that clients increasingly want implementation expertise, and that pure strategy work makes up less than 20% of the firm’s work. We expect that AI adoption would itself create the demand for such implementation projects.

Adopting AI is an organizational problem, not a software purchase

In BCG’s January 2026 survey of nearly 2,400 executives, respondents expected to double their spending on AI in 2026. But realizing AI’s productivity gains requires substantial organizational change. A July 2026 survey found that organizational execution was the main obstacle to scaling AI within organizations.

Consider a company introducing a new customer service chatbot, with humans working on ambiguous cases that are escalated to them. It is likely that each remaining case escalated to a human would take longer and require more judgment. If previous performance targets for customer service representatives were based on the number of cases handled per hour, these numbers could quickly become obsolete. Employees might need additional training to address harder problems or edge cases. Managers would need to decide when a conversation is escalated from the AI system to an employee.

In other words, the potential efficiency gain from adopting AI would depend on changes to responsibilities, staffing, and performance measures. Consulting firms have long helped clients implement this type of organizational change.

Advanced AI also creates the demand for consulting work in a roundabout way: by making existing processes obsolete and generating the demand for new ones. For example, companies are now racing to improve their cyber defense in light of advancing AI capabilities leading to the threat of AI-enabled cyberattacks. Consulting firms are often brought in to assess a client’s exposure to cyberattacks, and prepare and implement incident-response plans. In fact, even before coding agents became proficient at finding vulnerabilities automatically, the last few years have seen a rapid growth in cybersecurity consulting.

These changes increase the demand for consulting work. Clients are already commissioning AI-related services from firms like BCG and Accenture. Accenture reported $2.7 billion in advanced AI revenue in fiscal 2025, triple the previous year, and BCG reported a 25% year-over-year revenue growth in AI services. We expect this demand to continue as growing AI capabilities create new opportunities for organizations to make use of AI.

Together, these mechanisms show why AI may increase the demand for the type of work that consulting firms undertake. In Part 3, we examine how consulting firms can capture this demand.

Part 3: AI creates new demand for consultants, but consulting firms will have to change to capture it

In past technology shifts, consulting firms had to rebuild themselves to capture new demand. This included setting up technology units, acquiring specialist teams, and expanding into new service offerings to capture the demand created by a new general-purpose technology.

When the web created demand for e-commerce work, Andersen Consulting (later renamed Accenture) responded around 1999–2000 by retraining client-facing staff and investing in e-commerce services. Their 2001 SEC filing describes how this allowed them to capture the growing demand for e-commerce services.

McKinsey launched their Business Technology Office in 1997 to build their expertise in technology consulting and IT services. By March 2012, McKinsey reported completing 4,250 engagements related to IT and operations through that practice.

KPMG Consulting expanded into internet consulting and systems integration in 1999 as businesses moved online. By fiscal 2000, e-business work made up 47% of its total revenue.

Similar examples exist for other consulting firms such as BCG founding Platinion in 2000 to build IT expertise, and Deloitte building an SAP practice in 1989.

These examples show that consulting firms have successfully rebuilt their business models around new general-purpose technologies. AI will require changes of its own. The rest of this part sets out the changes consulting firms need to make to adapt to advanced AI.

Consulting firms need to offer experience and skills that clients cannot build or sustain in-house

Consulting firms should focus on building capabilities that clients lack or need only occasionally. A project may require a variety of experts, such as software engineers, organizational specialists, and AI experts. A client may need some of those roles only for a short duration of time, so it wouldn’t make sense to keep them on the payroll. On the other hand, a consulting firm can employ experts across many engagements. This lets consulting firms hire experts that clients don’t have the incentive or ability to hire in-house.

Repeated engagement can help consultants develop practical know-how that is useful to clients, such as how to minimize disruptions to regular business operations during AI adoption and address common challenges faced by many clients in the same industry. Firms should capture these lessons and make them accessible to teams working on similar projects.

Large consulting firms have already undertaken some of this specialist capacity building in response to AI adoption. Accenture reported that it worked on more than 6,000 advanced AI projects in 2025, and that its AI and data workforce grew from about 40,000 people in 2023 to about 77,000. McKinsey’s AI arm, QuantumBlack, employs about 1,700 people, and BCG’s technology division (BCG X) employs nearly 3,000 technologists, scientists, engineers, and designers.

Clients’ own internal teams know their workflows and politics better than outside consulting firms. The book Messy Jobs makes the case that implementing AI within organizations requires knowing how the technology works, how work gets done in the organization, and the political dynamics within the org. They emphasize the importance of internal champions who understand the company’s workflows and have the necessary relationships to implement change.

In response consultants should work closely with employees to better understand existing workflows and the organizational politics at play. However, even if an internal team has a better understanding of existing workflows and organizational politics, consulting firms have more experience changing workflows and managing organizational politics in the context of large transformations.

Consulting firms need to adapt to AI faster than AI companies learn change management

Consulting firms should build their own AI deployment expertise and partner with AI companies, which are both potential rivals and natural partners.

To meet the demand for AI adoption within client firms, consulting companies might need to compete with the deployment arms of AI companies for this business. AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic have started building their own implementation businesses. They understand the technology better than consulting firms, and they have advantages in being able to vertically integrate their technology in client firms.

On the other hand, established consulting firms have a broader pool of industry specialists, change-management experts, and generalist consultants. To remain competitive against AI companies’ deployment arms, consulting firms should close their talent gap faster by training their staff to deploy AI within client firms. If successful, consulting firms would become natural partners to AI developers, since they have the organizational expertise to take on implementation.

In past technology shifts, partnership was more common than head-to-head competition. During the diffusion of previous general-purpose technologies, a common outcome was that consulting firms took on organizational implementation within client firms while the technology provider developed and iterated on the technical product (as evidenced by the variety of partnerships between consulting firms and cloud platforms, which we briefly discussed in Part 2 of this essay).

We have already seen similar examples for AI. Even as AI companies are shoring up their deployment arms, they are also partnering with consulting firms to drive implementation within organizations. In December 2025, Accenture announced that it would give tens of thousands of its professionals ChatGPT Enterprise. A week later, it said about 30,000 of its professionals would be trained on Anthropic’s Claude. McKinsey has partnered with both OpenAI and Anthropic.

However, these partnerships are not guaranteed to last. An AI company needs a consulting partner only as long as the consulting firm handles the organizational side of deployment better than the AI company’s own forward deployment team. As a result, consulting firms that are slow to build AI expertise should expect AI companies to move towards working with competitors, or directly with clients through their deployment teams.

Consulting firms need to stay neutral across AI model providers

Even in the face of partnerships with AI companies, consulting firms should ensure that they can provide solutions that are in the best interests of their clients, not just those that suit AI companies. For example, consulting firms can help clients pick the right level of model capabilities, organizational changes, and budgets for each use case. They might do this by relying on cheaper open source alternatives when adequate, or by making it easier for clients to switch between AI developers. In contrast, AI companies have a commercial interest in the adoption of their own products. They also rely on token-based pricing: they bill clients by the amount of tokens consumed.

When the deployment arms of these same AI companies are also responsible for the implementation of AI services for clients, this can create a real or perceived conflict between an implementation that best serves a client vs. increasing usage merely to increase token spend and costs. As a result, neutrality can be a competitive advantage for consulting firms. Some large consulting firms have partnerships with multiple providers which can offer clients choice. But their neutrality also depends on commercial arrangements such as referral incentives or equity investments which could weaken clients’ perception of their neutrality.

Conclusion

AI already excels at much of the analysis that consultants produce, and we expect it to keep getting better. But many predictions about AI’s impact on consulting incorrectly assume that this analysis is the only value proposition of the industry. This misses key parts of what makes the industry valuable.

AI boosters might respond that consultants are safe only until AI gets good at judgment too. As we have argued, that may be harder than anticipated. And even then, it would leave the need for someone to coordinate a client’s internal teams, make the decision seem credible to key stakeholders, and answer for the results when things go wrong. Meanwhile, the faster AI improves, the more organizational change it demands, which in turn creates more work for consulting firms.

This analysis also offers lessons for understanding AI’s impact on knowledge work more broadly. Predictions of mass displacement in a domain usually rely on analyzing AI capabilities without deeply understanding what value a job, company, or industry actually provides. But getting this domain-specific understanding is important for truly understanding how AI would impact a domain.

In a previous essay that one of us coauthored, we found the same pattern in software engineering: despite dramatic improvements in AI capabilities, the impact of AI on employment for software engineers has been far more muted than many people expected. We suspect this pattern holds for many other types of knowledge work, especially those where the visible outputs of the profession make entire jobs look like a thin wrapper on intelligence. Most of them aren’t.

Acknowledgments. We are grateful to Arvind Narayanan and several employees/partners at consulting firms for feedback on this essay.