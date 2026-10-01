AI as Normal Technology

AI as Normal Technology

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David Jesse Reiss's avatar
David Jesse Reiss
4d

An eminently reasonable position. Aside from their failure to think seriously about non-catastrophic risks, it also seems to me the AI safety crowd are largely unconcerned with what I would term the mundane problems of AI, i.e. that this technology has the potential to make the quotidian business of life worse in innumerable small ways.

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Cory Scott's avatar
Cory Scott
4d

I'm definitely in the camp of strong collaboration between cybersecurity and AI safety groups. I do have to take issue with the characterization that the cybersecurity community doesn't think catastrophic risk is even worth thinking about.

Many cybersecurity practitioners, including myself, entered the field to address these very risks.

Inspired by folks like Peter Neumann, who identified the need for security as "especially critical for systems whose failure would result in extreme risk to the public"* in 1985, I knew that we had a mission to try to reduce those risk. (I subscribed to RISKS Digest when I went to college in 1991...)

Dan Geer is a prolific writer and scholar on this type of risk who I worked with at @stake. In 2007, he published the controversial paper regarding monoculture resulting in catastrophic risk. **

You did highlight some of the networking concentration risk, but I've been involved in lots of hardening projects on some of the most sensitive protocols (such as BGP) where we clearly saw the catastrophic risk angle if parts of the critical infrastructure were not appropriately hardened.

Finally, we have established numerous incident response and sharing organizations - starting with FIRST in 1990 in order to better respond when and if a particularly dangerous issue arose. In fact, some of the "limited impact" you mentioned regarding worms was limited because those practitioners had prepared to respond to these types of incidents.

* https://catless.ncl.ac.uk/Risks/1/1#subj1

** http://geer.tinho.net/acm.geer.0704.pdf

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