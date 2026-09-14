AI as Normal Technology

AI as Normal Technology

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Camille Stewart Gloster's avatar
Camille Stewart Gloster
13m

Really appreciated this framing, particularly the emphasis on resilience, institutional capacity, and maintaining human agency even as AI capabilities advance.

It connects to a question I’ve been working on from the governance side: if we accept that people and institutions remain responsible for shaping how AI is used, what infrastructure do they need to exercise that responsibility as AI systems gain greater autonomy and authority to act?

I’ve increasingly come to think that governance has to connect three layers that organizations often treat separately: organizational decisions about objectives, accountability, and risk; operational processes for managing systems in practice; and technical mechanisms that actually enforce those choices at runtime. It also has to be able to learn, because we will never perfectly predict how these systems will behave or how their uses will evolve.

That is where I think the resilience framing here is especially important. We do not need certainty about exactly how capable AI will become to build institutions that preserve our ability to observe, intervene, adapt, and remain accountable for what we delegate.

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Paul Meccano's avatar
Paul Meccano
2h

This is AI propaganda.

The HF incident was a set up, a bid to raise further Capex in the face of limited demand.

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