AI as Normal Technology

AI as Normal Technology

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Andy X Andersen's avatar
Andy X Andersen
1d

The amusing thing is that the talk is about AGI but what is sold is an augmenter.

Economics and personal choices will drive things, not manifestos.

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Abhishek Bhattacharyya's avatar
Abhishek Bhattacharyya
5hEdited

It is not just about automation that worries and occupies the predominant discussion. Although we need a lot of automation, this way of thought and discourse only takes into account productivity and the so-called promise of universal income and healthcare thereafter. But we also need to think about what unbridled automation without gradual dissolution of the current economic setup that encourages concentration of wealth in the hands of the few. Without proper legal safeguards what AI automation and surrender of critical thinking can do to the human society. Since the authors are suggesting pro-human AI, we need to involve academics from humanities in these studies. We as computer scientists know very little what it means to be "pro-human".

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