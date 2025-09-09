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Why AI hasn’t replaced software engineers, and won’t
Coding agents as normal technology
Jun 11
•
Arvind Narayanan
and
Sayash Kapoor
363
62
60
May 2026
Did Google’s AI agents really build an operating system for $916?
The importance of independent evaluation
May 22
•
Sayash Kapoor
and
Arvind Narayanan
137
22
9
Do AI Risks Require Extraordinary Government Intervention?
Let’s not skip the hard work of AI governance
May 21
•
Sayash Kapoor
and
Arvind Narayanan
73
8
16
April 2026
Open-world evaluations for measuring frontier AI capabilities
Introducing CRUX, a new project for evaluating AI on long, messy tasks
Apr 16
•
Sayash Kapoor
and
Arvind Narayanan
85
7
13
February 2026
New Paper: Towards a science of AI agent reliability
Quantifying the capability-reliability gap
Feb 24
•
Sayash Kapoor
and
Arvind Narayanan
320
33
70
AI Won’t Automatically Make Legal Services Cheaper
Applying the AI as Normal Technology framework to legal services
Feb 12
•
Justin Curl
,
Sayash Kapoor
, and
Arvind Narayanan
74
13
14
January 2026
Fact checking Moravec's paradox
This famous aphorism is neither true nor useful
Jan 29
•
Arvind Narayanan
170
10
22
September 2025
A guide to understanding AI as normal technology
And a big change for this newsletter
Sep 9, 2025
•
Arvind Narayanan
and
Sayash Kapoor
201
31
36
July 2025
Could AI slow science?
Confronting the production-progress paradox
Jul 16, 2025
•
Sayash Kapoor
and
Arvind Narayanan
305
37
66
May 2025
AGI is not a milestone
There is no capability threshold that will lead to sudden impacts
May 1, 2025
•
Sayash Kapoor
and
Arvind Narayanan
190
38
40
April 2025
AI as Normal Technology
A new paper that we will expand into our next book
Apr 15, 2025
•
Arvind Narayanan
and
Sayash Kapoor
586
38
122
December 2024
Is AI progress slowing down?
Making sense of recent technology trends and claims
Dec 18, 2024
•
Arvind Narayanan
and
Sayash Kapoor
171
16
29
© 2026 Sayash Kapoor and Arvind Narayanan
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