At a glance

This page collects the most important essays we’ve written on this newsletter. All essays are by Arvind and Sayash unless otherwise specified.

Foundational essays

The original essay together with the other essays in this section contain our overarching framework for understanding AI progress and impacts.

AI as Normal Technology

The original essay that we are expanding into our next book

Apr 2025

A guide to understanding AI as normal technology

And a big change for this newsletter

Sep 2025

What will be left for us to work on?

My keynote at ICML 2026

Jul 2026 • Arvind Narayanan

Do AI Risks Require Extraordinary Government Intervention?

Let’s not skip the hard work of AI governance

May 2026

AGI is not a milestone

There is no capability threshold that will lead to sudden impacts

May 2025

AI existential risk probabilities are too unreliable to inform policy

How speculation gets laundered through pseudo-quantification

Jul 2024

AI safety is not a model property

Trying to make an AI model that can’t be misused is like trying to make a computer that can’t be used for bad things

Mar 2024

On the Societal Impact of Open Foundation Models

Adding precision to the debate on openness in AI

Feb 2024 • Sayash Kapoor, Rishi Bommasani, Daniel E. Ho, Percy Liang, and Arvind Narayanan

Applications of the framework

We apply the AI-as-normal-technology framework to analyze various industries, occupations, and institutions.

Why AI hasn’t replaced software engineers, and won’t

Coding agents as normal technology

Jun 2026

Up the Stack: How AI’s Escape From the Commodity Trap Risks Enterprise Lock-in

Critics and boosters are both looking in the wrong place

Jul 2026 • Arvind Narayanan and Akash Kapur

AI Won’t Automatically Make Legal Services Cheaper

Applying the AI as Normal Technology framework to legal services

Feb 2026 • Justin Curl, Sayash Kapoor, and Arvind Narayanan

Fact checking Moravec’s paradox

This famous aphorism is neither true nor useful

Jan 2026 • Arvind Narayanan

Could AI slow science?

Confronting the production-progress paradox

Jul 2025

We Looked at 78 Election Deepfakes. Political Misinformation is not an AI Problem.

Technology Isn’t the Problem—or the Solution.

Dec 2024

AI companies are pivoting from creating gods to building products. Good.

Turning models into products runs into five challenges

Aug 2024

Technical research and explainers

We lead a team working on the science of AI agent evaluation, and regularly share our research and technical commentary here.

AI agents can’t yet do open-ended AI research

Early evidence from two case studies

Aug 2026

Did Google’s AI agents really build an operating system for $916?

The importance of independent evaluation

May 2026 • Stephan Rabanser, Sayash Kapoor, Rishi Bommasani, Andrew Schwartz, and Arvind Narayanan

Open-world evaluations for measuring frontier AI capabilities

Introducing CRUX, a new project for evaluating AI on long, messy tasks

Apr 2026 • [Many authors]

New Paper: Towards a science of AI agent reliability

Quantifying the capability-reliability gap

Feb 2026 • Stephan Rabanser, Sayash Kapoor, and Arvind Narayanan

Is AI progress slowing down?

Making sense of recent technology trends and claims

Dec 2024 • Arvind Narayanan, Benedikt Ströbl, and Sayash Kapoor

Can AI automate computational reproducibility?

A new benchmark to measure the impact of AI on improving science

Sep 2024

New paper: AI agents that matter

Rethinking AI agent benchmarking and evaluation

Jul 2024

AI scaling myths

Scaling will run out. The question is when.

Jun 2024

AI Snake Oil

This newsletter was previously called AI Snake Oil, also the title of our first book together. That project was about calling out dubious and harmful AI applications deployed here and now, whereas AI as Normal Technology is more forward looking. Here are selected essays from that earlier version of this newsletter.

Start reading the AI Snake Oil book online

The book was published September 2024

Sep 2024

FAQ about the book and our writing process

What’s in the book and how we wrote it

Oct 2024

Does the UK’s liver transplant matching algorithm systematically exclude younger patients?

Seemingly minor technical decisions can have life-or-death effects

Nov 2024 • Arvind Narayanan, Angelina Wang, Sayash Kapoor, and Solon Barocas

Scientists should use AI as a tool, not an oracle

How AI hype leads to flawed research that fuels more hype

Jun 2024

Introducing the REFORMS checklist for ML-based science

ML-based science is in trouble. Clear reporting standards for researchers could help.

Aug 2023

ML is useful for many things, but not for predicting scientific replicability

How the veneer of AI is used to legitimize awful ideas

Aug 2023

The bait and switch behind AI risk prediction tools

Toronto recently used an AI tool to predict when a public beach will be safe. It went horribly awry.

Nov 2022